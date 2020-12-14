Kentucky restaurants reopening at reduced capacity

LA CENTER, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear reopened indoor dining at 50 percent capacity across Kentucky.
One restaurant in La Center is back in business and happy to serve the community a good meal.
“We’re very excited. We’ve been waiting for this for a while,” said Maria Karadimas.
Karadimas, whose parents own the Bluegrass Restaurant, said they have been closed for three weeks and are glad to be back open.
“Over here, other than a restaurant, it’s a family, so we just can’t wait to sit and see everybody and talk about anything that we do in our everyday lives,” she said.
Karadimas said it’s the positive community relations that keep her working hard and serving the public.
“This restaurant, you can consider it a landmark over here because we’ve been open for 75 years. So, technically, we’re just glad that we can reconnect and come back and have our coffee and food the way every family does,” she said.
The Bluegrass Restaurant sits on the corner of West Kentucky and Bluegrass in La Center.
Monday was the first day they were able to open, and customers were happy to be able to be served in their community.
Mimie, owner of Mimie’s Pizza, said on her day off she came out to support other small businesses.
“I came to the Bluegrass to have lunch and visit with my friends and I was glad to see a lot of people that I hadn’t seen in a while,” she said. “Technically, what everybody wants is what we want also, just to get back to life as it was.”
Kentucky state officials say in recent weeks they’ve seen a slow decline in COVID-19 cases, which has allowed the state’s reopening.
