Injured owl rescued by Jefferson Co., Ill. sheriff’s captain

Injured owl rescued by Jefferson Co., Ill. sheriff’s captain
The rescue facility said nothing was broken, the bird just had a “nasty bump on the noggin.” (Source: Pexels)
By Amber Ruch | December 14, 2020 at 3:29 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 3:29 PM

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A sheriff’s captain rescued an injured owl on Interstate 57 on Saturday, December 12.

According to the sheriff’s office on Facebook, Captain Duncan-Burge found the owl at the 103 mile marker on southbound I-57. She was able to get it to a facility for treatment.

Every shift something different can happen! This little guy was reported injured at the 103 SB MM on I-57 Saturday....

Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 14, 2020

Babs Foreman from Circle Star Rescue and Rehab in Noble, Ill. said the owl is doing fantastic.

She said nothing was broken, the bird just had a “nasty bump on the noggin.”

The facility plans on releasing the owl at the end of the week, maybe sooner.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.