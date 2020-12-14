Injured owl rescued by Jefferson Co., Ill. sheriff’s captain

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A sheriff’s captain rescued an injured owl on Interstate 57 on Saturday, December 12.
According to the sheriff’s office on Facebook, Captain Duncan-Burge found the owl at the 103 mile marker on southbound I-57. She was able to get it to a facility for treatment.
Babs Foreman from Circle Star Rescue and Rehab in Noble, Ill. said the owl is doing fantastic.
She said nothing was broken, the bird just had a “nasty bump on the noggin.”
The facility plans on releasing the owl at the end of the week, maybe sooner.
