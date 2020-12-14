2 injured in crash involving ambulance

SALINE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois State Police were called to a two-vehicle crash in Saline County, Illinois Sunday night, December 13.
The crash involved an ambulance and a pick-up truck at the intersection of Route 45 and Route 142 around 8:34 p.m.
According to a preliminary ISP investigation, the ambulance was traveling north on Rte. 142 with the lights and the siren activated as it approached the Rte. 45 intersection, but the driver failed to yield to a red light and hit a truck traveling through the intersection.
Both passengers in the ambulance, Kristopher Melia of Marion and Lisa Wenzel of De Soto, were transported by another ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The driver of the truck, Brian Baird of Harrisburg, and the driver of the ambulance, Brian Skinner of Christopher, were not hurt in the crash.
ISP cited Skinner for failing to yield at a stop intersection.
