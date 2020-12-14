Heartland doctor discusses COVID-19 vaccine safety, effectiveness

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are arriving in the Heartland, and lots of frontline health care workers are getting their vaccinations first.
A Cape Girardeau doctor said the key to stopping the virus is getting everyone to take the vaccine.
“It’s really the only way out of this disaster that we’re in,” SoutheastHEALTH cardiologist David Law said.
He said he thinks the vaccine is a step in the right direction if enough people decide to get it.
“If people get the vaccine this can disappear and it’s really up to enough people getting the vaccine that we can put an end to it,” he said.
But if not enough people do, nothing will change.
“It will just keep cycling through as people recover, they’ll get it again,” he said.
He also said the vaccine is effective and safe.
“These vaccines are 95 percent effective and, in the studies, even in people who got the illness after the vaccine, none of them got seriously ill,” he said.
He said side effects are common, but mild.
“People can get a little fever, they can feel a little achy, a little blah for a couple of days but that’s only because that’s what happens when your immune system gets revved up,” he said.
He called it a better deal than not getting the vaccine and being treated with a ventilator.
“For the simple discomfort for a day or two of just not feeling well, it’s a trade that we all should be willing to make,” he said.
