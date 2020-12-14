Hamilton Co. Health Dept. reports 16 additional COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Hamilton County Health Department reported 16 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and one more death on Monday.
December 11, 2020
- 1 female in their 40s
- 1 female in their 70s
December 12, 2020
- 1 female in their 20s
- 1 male in their 60s
- 1 male in their 70s
December 13, 2020
- 1 female in their 20s
- 1 male in their 20s
- 1 female in their 40s
- 1 male in their 40s
- 1 female in their 50s
December 14, 2020
- 1 female in their 20s
- 1 female in their 60s
- 1 male in their 60s
- 1 female in their 70s
- 1 female in their 80s
- 1 male in their 80s
There have been 474 lab-confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Hamilton County.
- Eight people who were a positive lab-confirmed case passed away.
- To date, 438 people have recovered.
- Twenty-seven people are currently isolating at home.
- One person is currently hospitalized.
