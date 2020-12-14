Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30pm

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, December 14.
Illinois cases
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,214 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 103 additional deaths.
The total number of cases in the state is 856,118, including 14,394 deaths.
As of Sunday night, 4,951 Illinoisans were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,070 were in the ICU and 621 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 7-13 is 10.3 percent.
Currently, a total of 11,869,088 tests for the virus have been conducted in Illinois.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.