Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30pm
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 7-13 is 10.3 percent. (Source: Gage Cureton)
By Amber Ruch | December 14, 2020 at 11:16 AM CST - Updated December 14 at 1:18 PM

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Monday, December 14.

Illinois cases

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 7,214 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 103 additional deaths.

The total number of cases in the state is 856,118, including 14,394 deaths.

As of Sunday night, 4,951 Illinoisans were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,070 were in the ICU and 621 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 7-13 is 10.3 percent.

Currently, a total of 11,869,088 tests for the virus have been conducted in Illinois.

