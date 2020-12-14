Franklin-Williamson Co. Bi-County Health Dept. reports 102 new cases of COVID-19

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 102 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, December 14.
A summary of the cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 53
- Total cases - 4,537
- Total deaths - 93
Franklin County
- New cases - 49
- Total cases - 2,762
- Total deaths - 31
The positive individuals are currently being isolated. The newly confirmed cases include:
Williamson County
- Females - one toddler, three teenagers, two in their 20s, five in their 30s, four in their 40s, ten in their 50s, two in their 60s, two in their 70s and one in their 90s
- Males - two preteens, three teenagers, three in their 20s, two in their 30s, three in their 40s, five in their 50s, one in their 60s, one in their 70s and three in their 80s
Franklin County
- Females - one under 10, two tweens, two teenagers, two in their 20s, five in their 30s, five in their 40s, four in their 50s, one in their 60s, three in their 70s and one in their 90s
- Males - two under 10, one tween, two in their 20s, two in their 30s, one in their 40s, ten in their 50s, two in their 60s, two in their 70s and one in their 90s
As of Monday, there have been a total of 4,537 cases in Williamson County and 2,762 cases in Franklin County, including 93 deaths in Williamson County and 31 deaths in Franklin County. The health department also reported a total of 2,240 recoveries in Williamson County and a total of 1,313 recoveries in Franklin County.
