First Alert: Chilly, breezy Monday

(KFVS) - It’s a much cooler start to the work week.
Wake-up temps are in the 30s, but northerly winds will make it feel like the upper teens to low 20s.
This afternoon will sunny, breezy and dry.
Highs will be in the low 40s, but again, winds will make it feel like the low-to-mid 30s.
Temps will drop back into the low-to-mid 20s this evening with light clouds moving in tonight.
Tuesday will be chilly with highs ranging in the upper 30s to low 40s.
A mix of rain and snow is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Southern counties in Tennessee and some in Kentucky look to be just rain.
Central and northern counties in Missouri and Illinois could see a snow mix.
One inch of snow, with a few isolated areas seeing close to two inches, could be possible.
We will continue to watch this system.
The rest of the week will be dry with temperatures slowly warming into the mid and upper 40s by the end of the week.
The next chance for rain is Saturday.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.