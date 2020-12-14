Kentucky Electoral College cast votes for president, vice president

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky members of the Electoral college cast their votes for president and vice president Monday, December 14.
All eight electors voted in favor of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
Secretary of State Michael Adams hosted the meeting which took about 45 minutes.
The meeting of the Electoral College took place at 11 a.m. in the State Senate Chambers at the Capitol in Frankfort.
The ceremony is usually held in the Supreme Court of Kentucky’s courtroom, but due to COVID-19 it was moved to the Kentucky Senate Chamber to better accommodate social distancing.
After the meeting, Adams and the Electoral College exited the Senate Chambers as a violinist played My Old Kentucky Home.
