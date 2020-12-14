Egyptian Health Department reports 64 new COVID-19 cases

Egyptian Health Department reports 64 new COVID-19 cases
The Egyptian Health Department was notified on December 14, 2020, of 64 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. (Source: Queen's Medical Center)
By Jessica Ladd | December 14, 2020 at 4:39 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 4:39 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on December 14, 2020, of 64 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o Female: 3 in their 20s, 2 in their 30s, 4 in their 50s, 4 in their 70s, 3 in their 80s, 1 in their 90s

o Male: 1 under the age of 5, 2 in their teens, 1 in their 20s, 1 in their 30s, 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 60s, 2 in their 80s, 1 in their 90s

Gallatin County

o Female: 1 in their 50s, 1 in their 80s

o Male: 2 in their teens, 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 60s, 1 in their 70s, 1 in their 80s, 1 in their 90s

White County

o Female: 1 under the age of 10, 2 in their 20s, 5 in their 50s, 2 in their 60s, 2 in their 70s, 3 in their 80s, 4 in their 90s, 2 demographics unknown-case status in progress

o Male: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 30s, 2 in their 40s, 1 in their 60s, 1 in their 80s, 2 demographics unknown-case status in progress

To date, Saline County has had a total of 1,493 lab confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.

White County has had a total of 949 lab-confirmed positives, including 12 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 277 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.