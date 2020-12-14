Egyptian Health Department reports 64 new COVID-19 cases

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on December 14, 2020, of 64 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The individuals include:
Saline County
o Female: 3 in their 20s, 2 in their 30s, 4 in their 50s, 4 in their 70s, 3 in their 80s, 1 in their 90s
o Male: 1 under the age of 5, 2 in their teens, 1 in their 20s, 1 in their 30s, 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 60s, 2 in their 80s, 1 in their 90s
Gallatin County
o Female: 1 in their 50s, 1 in their 80s
o Male: 2 in their teens, 1 in their 40s, 1 in their 60s, 1 in their 70s, 1 in their 80s, 1 in their 90s
White County
o Female: 1 under the age of 10, 2 in their 20s, 5 in their 50s, 2 in their 60s, 2 in their 70s, 3 in their 80s, 4 in their 90s, 2 demographics unknown-case status in progress
o Male: 1 in their teens, 1 in their 30s, 2 in their 40s, 1 in their 60s, 1 in their 80s, 2 demographics unknown-case status in progress
To date, Saline County has had a total of 1,493 lab confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.
White County has had a total of 949 lab-confirmed positives, including 12 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 277 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation.
