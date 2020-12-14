Cold day tomorrow could lead to some light snow tomorrow night.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Highs will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Clouds will continue to move across the Heartland tomorrow night with light precipitation developing towards midnight. Right now it appears we could see light snow fall across much of southern Illinois and parts of Southeast Missouri. Accumulations look to remain light, mainly less than half an inch. There could e a few isolated spots that receive an inch or so across parts of southern Illinois.