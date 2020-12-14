19 churches participate in Christmas Country Church Tour

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Nineteen churches across four counties and two states open their doors for people to visit as part of the 16th annual Christmas Country Church Tour.
From the Old McKendree Chapel in Jackson to the Kaskaskia Immaculate Conception Church in Illinois, you will see old fashioned Christmas traditions and decorations.
Perry County Heritage Tourism Director Trish Erzfeld said it was a tradition that must go on and most of the churches were excited to be a part of it.
“The churches felt very strongly, given the past year, that people have something positive to focus on and something inspirational to do,” Erzfeld said. “So the churches are a great way for you to travel with your loved one, your family and to get out and really enjoy and get back to the reason for the season.”
There are guidelines in place at the churches including masks required inside the churches. Hand sanitizer will be available at each location and social distancing is required.
The event is on December 17-18 from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
For more information, visit the Perry County Heritage Tourism’s website here.
