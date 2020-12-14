Carbondale man arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale man was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm.
Police say they responded to the 1100 block of East Walnut Street for a report of a single gunshot fired.
Sedrick W. Summers, 21, was charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute.
He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.
