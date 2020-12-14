Blustery Monday Morning!

Weather conditions will be dry this morning but chilly. Temperatures are in the 30s with a breezy northerly wind at times will make it feel like the upper teens to low 20s outside. There will be more sunshine as we head into the day and clouds clear out to the east. However, winds will still make it feel like the low to mid 30s. Temperatures drop back into the low to mid 20s this evening with light clouds moving in tonight.
Tuesday will be another chilly day with high temperatures ranging in the upper 30s to low 40s. There will be slightly more cloud cover ahead of our next system that we are watching Tuesday night. During this time, rain and snow will move into the Heartland. Southern counties in Tennessee and some in Kentucky look to be just rain while our central and northern counties in Missouri and Illinois could see snow mix in. As of now, the greatest potential for accumulating snow looks to be in eastern counties in southern Illinois. One inch of snow with a few isolated areas seeing close to two inches could be possible. We will continue to watch this.
The rest of this week looks to be dry with temperatures slowly warming into the mid and upper 40s by the end of the week.
-Lisa
