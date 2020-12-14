Blustery Monday Morning!

Tuesday will be another chilly day with high temperatures ranging in the upper 30s to low 40s. There will be slightly more cloud cover ahead of our next system that we are watching Tuesday night. During this time, rain and snow will move into the Heartland. Southern counties in Tennessee and some in Kentucky look to be just rain while our central and northern counties in Missouri and Illinois could see snow mix in. As of now, the greatest potential for accumulating snow looks to be in eastern counties in southern Illinois. One inch of snow with a few isolated areas seeing close to two inches could be possible. We will continue to watch this.