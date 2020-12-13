1 person injured in crash on I-64 off ramp

By Jessica Ladd | December 13, 2020 at 11:10 AM CST - Updated December 13 at 11:10 AM

WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - One person was injured during a crash in White County Sunday morning.

The crash occurred around 6:23 a.m. on the Interstate 64 off ramp at Skeeter Mountain Rest Area.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 2005 Black Toyota driven by Abel Bautista Sanchez, 23, of Marion, was traveling westbound on Interstate 64 off ramp to Skeeter Mountain Rest Area. 

Sanchez failed to negotiate a turn, traveled off the roadway to the left, and slid down an embankment where the vehicle struck a tree. 

The vehicle then spun around backwards and slid into a concrete culvert with its rear end.

A 20-year-old was transported to a local area hospital with serious injuries.

The other two passengers were not injured.

