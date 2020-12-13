Murray Police Dept. requests public assistance in find burglary suspect

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Murray Police Department is requesting the public’s help in finding Lindsey Draggo, a burglary suspect.
Draggoo is around 5′7″ tall, 120 pounds, female, with brown hair.
She was last seen around 3 p.m. today in the area of 6th Street and Vine Street and was wearing blue jeans and a dark red long sleeve shirt.
Draggoo currently has a warrant for Failure to Appear, Bail Jumping as well as other charges.
She is currently being sought for additional charges of Burglary 2nd Degree, Possession of Methamphetamine, Theft by Unlawful Taking Over $500, as well as other charges.
If you see her, please call the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621 or your local law enforcement agency.
