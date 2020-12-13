Judge Barry L. Vaughan appointed to Illinois Appellate Court

Chief Judge Tedeschi stated, “I wish to congratulate Judge Vaughan on his appointment and note that this is well deserved. Judge Vaughan has served the Second Judicial Circuit of Illinois in an exemplary manner. He is the definition of an outstanding jurist and he will most definitely be an asset to the Appellate Court of Illinois. We will miss his service here in the trial courts of the Second Judicial Circuit, but he is most deserving of this appointment. I am pleased that the Illinois Supreme Court has chosen Judge Vaughan from the Second Judicial Circuit to serve on the Illinois Appellate Court.”