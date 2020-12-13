Illinois Covid-19 Vaccination Distribution

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - COVID-19 vaccines are rolling out across the county, but how will the vaccination process work in Illinois?
Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said the first doses of the vaccine have been approved and shipped.
He said workers are prepared to quickly get the vaccine to frontline healthcare workers.
The first shipment is expected to include 109-thousand doses.
According to the Associated Press, that will be enough for 54,500 people, since the Pfizer vaccination requires two shots, three weeks apart.
When can you get vaccinated in Illinois?
Depending on factors, like job, age, and health condition it could take several months before it’s available to you.
Health care personnel and long-term care facility residents can be vaccinated in phase one.
Also, in phase one, adults over the age of 65 and with high-risk medical conditions.
Critical populations yet to receive the vaccination will be in phase 2.
They’re followed by children and young adults in phase 3.
In phase four, doses will be available to the everyone in Illinois.
The vaccination will be voluntary but is highly recommended by state health officials.
