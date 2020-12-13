Founder of Student Santas creates bonds with families during Christmas

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As Christmas comes around, so do a ton of letters and gifts and food for children through an organization called Student Santas.
The organization provides Christmas presents for kids in need, this will be the 15th year for the giving back event, even though COVID-19 has altered some plans.
For the founder, Jennifer Gast, and other organizers, it’s become more than just supplying food and presents for families. It’s reached a deeper meaning after seeing these families grow year after year.
Year after year, she says she grows with the family through these letters.
“I have watched these kids grow up,” Gast said. “Some of them, I’ve been watching them grow up 3, 4, or 5 years. I still get choked up when I talk about some of these families because I know these kids and I look forward to these letters every year. I know the handwriting of these moms and dads that send in their letters.”
She said each letter is different and puts into perspective the hundreds of families that struggle in these letters.
“It’s really hard because the families I know that have written in these letters, they’ve been struggling but they’ve been trying to make it,” Gast said. “Just when they think they are going to be able to make it, COVID hits and it just sets them back. They dads are out of jobs and the moms are forced to stay at home with the kids because they are doing school at home now and it’s just really a sad situation.”
Gast said she has bonded with so many families, as well as foster families that have bonded with families year after year as well helping out those in need.
However, every year more and more people adopt a family for Christmas, including the third-grade class from St. Vincent who adopted a family in Illinois this year. She is thankful that these students recognized the need and wanted to help out.
“It’s so important to teach your kids when they’re little that there are other families out there that are struggling,” Gast said. “Your job as a kid and growing up is helping other people. I think it’s important for kids to know that they are blessed and others aren’t as blessed and we need to do our part and do what we can in order to help other people.”
This will be held on Christmas Day at 12 p.m. at the East Missouri Action Agency in Cape Girardeau.
Instead of a sit-down family meal, they will have take out packages for families to pick up, as well as, presents for the children to help reduce the spreading of COVID.
Gast said it’s the best they can do considering the circumstances with the virus.
Food will be provided by the casino in Cape Girardeau.
For more information on Student Santas, visit their website here. http://studentsantas.com/
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.