First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A weather system in the southern plains this Sunday morning will bring rain and a bit of winter precip to much of the region this afternoon and into tonight. It looks like it will be just cold enough that some of the precip will fall as wet snow or perhaps snow and sleet during the late afternoon and evening hours….especially over western counties. Winter Advisories are in effect for a handful of counties in SE Missouri where there could be some travel impacts and minor accumulations. Other counties and states could see some snow mix in but warmer temps should preclude any significant travel issues. Most of the precip from the Bootheel into Tn and Ky should wait until about sunset…and should stay in the form of ‘just rain’. Precipitation will be gone by Monday morning but temps falling below freezing could create some icy spots.