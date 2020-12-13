First Alert Sunday Evening Outlook

A wet weather system will continue to push west to east through the region through the evening hours. Temps are just cold enough for snow and sleet to mix in at times, especially in the heavier bands. There may be some minor accumulations on raised surfaces (especially in the hills of SE MO), but the larger issue will likely be slick travel as roadways get slippery at times. Forecast models show that this mix will move southeast even into parts of Ky and Tn overnight. By about midnight the precip should push off to the east with partial clearing. If we freeze quickly enough, this could lead to some black ice issues early Monday morning.