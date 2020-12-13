Cornhole tournament benefits boy with leukemia

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A cornhole tournament was held in Ste. Genevieve to help with expenses for a boy battling leukemia.
Lukas was recently diagnosed with leukemia and is now undergoing medical treatment. The money raised from this event will help with those medical expenses, travel costs and other related needs.
Jessie Simmons, Lukas’s mother, and his step-father Robert Pinkley says he gets treatment every Wednesday in St. Louis and was diagnosed 2 months ago. She says she is grateful for the support.
“I’m in awe of it really,” Simmons said. “Everyone has really come together to support him and to support our family. Cancer is something you never want to hear what your kid has but at the same time, the community has come together to support us and make it a little bit easier.”
Pinkley felt the same way and is thankful for the support.
“For me, and I know for Jessie it’s been very difficult,” Pinkley said. “We’ve definitely have grown closer to our family and Lucas is going to make it through this and I think it’s a blessing for us that we’ve got all the help that we have.”
Heroes For Kids also made an appearance for Lucas dressed up as Superman, Captain America and more.
There was also a 50/50 raffle, silent auction, airmail competition and more.
