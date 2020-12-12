Toys for Tots volunteers ready gifts for families

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Thousands of toys were being sorted in bags for thousands of families on Saturday in Cape Girardeau.
Volunteers met at the old Toys R Us building where they sorted and packed up bags of toys for children in Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Scott and Stoddard Counties.
Volunteers said they love helping out the children and gets them in the holiday spirit.
“My case, our children are grown,” Marine Corps veteran, Ivan Mijka, said. “So it does us good to do the little toys. We like the little toys to help because it kind of gives you a joy and puts in that Christmas spirit.”
Mijka volunteers his time year after year with his wife Donna in helping provide the kids these toys and memories.
“A lot of times if you’re not doing anything Christmas-y, you don’t get in the spirit of it, the joy of it,” Mijka said. “So, it’s really helped us get in the joy of Christmas this year, especially with the pandemic.”
Kristin Ham, another volunteer, felt in a similar way. She said she felt blessed and wanted to help give back to others less fortunate.
“I’m so thankful that I could bring a smile to a child’s face and make that day very special for them,” Ham said.
The Toys for Tots Program is being ran by the Marine Corps League. This year however, they partnered with the Cape Jaycees organization where they will personally deliver roughly a thousand gifts to children at their homes next week.
