Public asked to help in locating missing boy

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Calloway County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.
Cody Cobb, age 15, of Murray, Kentucky was last seen at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 in the 1400 block of Main Street in Murray.
Cody is 5′05″ and weighs approximately 160 lbs.
He has brown hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie with gray jogging pants and white Nike shoes.
Anyone with information related to the whereabouts of Cody is asked to call 270-753-3151.
