Heartland jewelry shops experience boost amid pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Unlike other industries, local jewelry shop owners say their businesses are booming amid the pandemic.
Like a diamond, local jewelry shops are surviving the pressure of COVID-19
“The foot traffic is not quite as heavy, but when people come in, they are ordinarily looking for something,” said Kent Zickfield owner of Zickfield Jewelry and Gifts.
He said they are already running ahead of last year’s sales. “People can’t travel and can’t do other things; they have decided that they will shop. A lot of people have decided to shop locally and with local vendors.”
Kedra Harris, the manager of Jayson Jewelers in Cape Girardeau, “From your lumber yards to your jewelry stores. We’re all having little more of a hiccup than normal but so far everything we’ve needed has arrived.”
She said she believes people are traveling less, so they have more money to spend on themselves.
“We all need things that make us happy, that are significant for a certain occasion,” said Harris.
Although the industry is booming, the pandemic may affect jewelry orders for 2021.
Experts say, if you’re looking to by a diamond for the special someone, plan ahead and shop early”
“Think about maybe coming six weeks ahead of time, instead of a week or two before, special pieces take time...What else can you do that offers that kind of feel-good opportunity with such meaning behind it, other than piece of jewelry,” said Harris.
Both shop owners said they offer alternatives if you are not comfortable with shopping in person.
You can visit the website to contact the jewelry shops.
