Gov. Beshear: Kentucky’s first shipment of Pfizer vaccine to arrive next week

FRANFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Gov. Andy Beshear has announced that Kentucky’s first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine is expected to arrive early in the coming week.
“Late yesterday, the FDA approved Pfizer’s vaccine for COVID-19. That’s great news, but it will still be some time before everyone can get vaccinated and we have to stay vigilant until that time,” said Gov. Beshear. “It is morally imperative that we get the vaccine to the most vulnerable Kentuckians first, and that is why we are starting with our long-term care facilities and front-line health care workers. In the meantime, please keep doing what you know is right: wear your mask, keep your distance from others and don’t have large gatherings. Together we can defeat this virus.”
Kentucky reported 3,558 new cases, and 24 new deaths.
Currently, there are 1,711 Kentuckians hospitalized, with 423 in ICUs and 199 on a ventilator.
Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Pulaski, Kenton, Boone and Daviess. Jefferson, Fayette, Pulaski and Kenton counties.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.