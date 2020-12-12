First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A morning cold front will introduce a much cooler pattern that will be with us for the next several days. Today’s high temps will occur this morning, as we’ll be quite a bit cooler by this afternoon. A dry slot this morning will allow a bit of sunshine, but more clouds will likely return as we go through the day…along with a chilly west wind. Afternoon air temps will range from the 40s north to the 50s south. After dry conditions today and tonight, a weak weather system will approach from the southwest Sunday afternoon with another chance of light precip. This will fall mainly as chilly rain…but there could be some light wet snow or a mix over parts of SE MO and S IL Sunday evening. However with surface temps above freezing no significant impacts are expected.
A more impactful system is still possible Tuesday night. At this point models are showing a variety of details, but it looks like we could have a period of rain south and snow north Tuesday night…with a chance of some slippery accumulations in our northern counties….so there could be some travel issues on Wednesday morning. A warming trend is likely by the end of next week.
