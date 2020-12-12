First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A morning cold front will introduce a much cooler pattern that will be with us for the next several days. Today’s high temps will occur this morning, as we’ll be quite a bit cooler by this afternoon. A dry slot this morning will allow a bit of sunshine, but more clouds will likely return as we go through the day…along with a chilly west wind. Afternoon air temps will range from the 40s north to the 50s south. After dry conditions today and tonight, a weak weather system will approach from the southwest Sunday afternoon with another chance of light precip. This will fall mainly as chilly rain…but there could be some light wet snow or a mix over parts of SE MO and S IL Sunday evening. However with surface temps above freezing no significant impacts are expected.