First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

A weather system moving through the Rockies this evening will bring rain and even some wet snow to our region by late Sunday afternoon and evening. Models are trending a bit wetter with this system….so at the very least we’ll have a rainy end to the weekend. But it looks like it will be just cold and dry enough to mix some wet snow into the forecast over the hills of SE MO and perhaps S Illinois by late Sunday afternoon and evening. Relatively warm surface and road temps should preclude much (if any) accumulation but some slick spots could develop on roadways after sunset. No official advisories currently but stay tuned.
Things should be clearing but below freezing Monday morning so some icy spots will be possible. The remainder of next week is looking chilly but mainly dry, with the exception of another quick rain/snow system possible Tuesday night. This is taking a similar path, so could result in another round of rain and/or snow depending on path and location. Wednesday and Thursday will be dry but chilly….with a warming trend by the end of the week.
