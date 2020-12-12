FIRST ALERT: Cooler weather pattern moving in

(KFVS) - After dry conditions today and tonight, a weak weather system will approach from the southwest Sunday afternoon with another chance of light precipitation.
This will fall mainly as chilly rain but there could be some light wet snow or a mix over parts of SE MO and S IL Sunday evening.
However, with surface temps above freezing no significant impacts are expected.
A more impactful system is still possible Tuesday night.
It looks like we could have a period of rain south and snow north Tuesday night.
There is a chance of some slippery accumulations in our northern counties so there could be some travel issues on Wednesday morning.
A warming trend is likely by the end of next week.
