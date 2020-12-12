Egyptian Health Dept. reports 38 more COVID-19 cases

By Jessica Ladd | December 12, 2020 at 1:21 PM CST - Updated December 12 at 1:21 PM

SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Egyptian Health Department was notified on December 12, 2020, of 38 Southeastern Illinois residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The individuals include:

Saline County

o Female: 1 in their 20s, 2 in their 30s, 1 in their 50s, 1 in their 60s

o Male: 3 in their 20s, 1 in their 30s, 3 in their 40s, 3 in their 50s, 3 in their 60s, 1 in their 90′s

Gallatin County

o Female: 1 in their 20s

o Male: 1 in their 70s

White County

o Female: 2 in their 20s, 2 in their 40s, 5 in their 70s

o Male: 1 in their 30s, 2 in their 40s, 2 in their 50s, 2 in their 60s, 1 in their 80s

To date, Saline County has had a total of 1,455 lab confirmed positives, including 26 deaths.

White County has had a total of 915 lab-confirmed positives, including 12 deaths, and Gallatin County has a total of 267 lab-confirmed positives of COVID-19, including three deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health, their healthcare provider, and the individuals have all been notified and are monitoring the situation

