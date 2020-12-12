Cave-in-Rock Ferry temporarily closed due to high winds

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to high winds.
Due to hazardous river conditions created by the wind, the Cave-in-Rock Ferry halted operations after making a last run from the Kentucky landing about 8:45 a.m. on Saturday.
The Ferry plans to resume service on the regular schedule at 6 a.m., CST, on Sunday, Dec. 13.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will attempt to provide timely notice when the wind speed drops sufficiently to allow service to resume.
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with ILLINOIS Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, KY, and Hardin County, IL.
The ferry normally operates from 6:00 a.m. to 9:50 p.m. central time, seven days a week.
The ferry carries about 500 vehicles across the Ohio River in an average day.
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry is at Ohio River navigation mile point 881.0.
