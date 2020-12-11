What you need to know Dec. 11

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, December 11.
This morning is starting out mild and warmer with wake-up temps in the 40s.
Clouds will continue to increase this afternoon.
Gusty southerly winds between 20-30mph will also pick up during the late afternoon and early evening ahead of a cold front.
Highs will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Scattered light rain will develop during the afternoon, with widespread showers tonight.
There could be a rumble of thunder, but severe weather is not expected.
Overnight, showers will continue into Saturday morning.
Isolated showers could stick around in some areas in the afternoon.
Temperatures will be falling into the 40s.
Sunday will start off dry, but late in the evening there is a chance for rain and a wintry mix in our southern counties.
Next week will be cool in the mid 40s.
- An FDA advisory panel endorsed widespread use of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Thursday, putting the country just one step away from launching an epic vaccination campaign against the outbreak.
- One Heartland assisted living home plans to be one of the first in line for the COVID-19 vaccine.
- One-day U.S. COVID-19 deaths top more than 3,000 and more than 106,000 patients are in the hospital.
- Baptist Health Paducah is offering monoclonal antibody infusion therapies to COVID-19 patients at a new outpatient infusion clinic.
- An emerging $900 billion COVID-19 aid package from a bipartisan group of lawmakers all but collapsed Thursday after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republican senators won’t support $160 billion in state and local funds as part of a potential trade-off in the deal.
- The Trump administration Thursday carried out its ninth federal execution of the year in what has been a first series of executions scheduled before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
- Legislation on duck boat safety unanimously passed in the Senate.
- Expect to see an increased police presence in some areas of Cape Girardeau during the holiday season.
- The acts of kindness just keep coming at a coffee shop just outside of Minneapolis.
- ‘Principal on the Shelf’ is bringing holiday cheer to students and staff at Warren E. Hearnes Elementary School in Charleston, Mo.
- Ellen DeGeneres says she has tested positive for COVID-19 but is “feeling fine right now.”
- Pharmaceutical company Avkare is recalling two medications that are used to treat erectile dysfunction and severe depression after they were “inadvertently packaged together” when they were bottled by a third-party vendor.
- An initially promising U.S. forecast for the northern lights has gone bust.
