Water customers in Hickman Co., Ky. avoid $13/month rate hike

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced that his Office of Rate Intervention (ORI) has saved water customers in Bell and Hickman Counties from a more than $600,000 proposed water utility rate increase.
According to Cameron’s office, the Water Service Corporation of Kentucky (Water Service Kentucky) filed an application in June with the Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) requesting approval to increase water utility rates by $1,080,300 annually, or 38.32 percent. If approved, the average monthly water bill would have increased from $28.68 to $41.81, a $13.13 increase per month.
Alongside the City of Clinton, the Attorney General’s office intervened in this case stating the rate increase would be too high due to many residents struggling financially during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“On behalf of the City of Clinton, I am grateful to the Attorney General’s Office of Rate Intervention for their exemplary representation of Kentuckians in this case,” said Clinton City Attorney Mary Potter. “We were proud to partner with ORI, and deeply appreciate their work to shield 600 Clinton and 6,000 Middlesboro citizens from steep water utility rate increases.”
Due to the intervention, PSC entered an order on Tuesday, December 8 that approves Water Service Kentucky to raise rates for an annual increase of $448,721, which is less than half of the requested increase.
The following is the PSC order:
- Reduced the requested rate increase for an average residential customer from $13.13 per month increase to $4.45 a month.
- Decreased the requested fixed monthly customer charge of $15.84 to $13.27.
- Denied the proposed additions to its tariff to include a QIP surcharge for qualified infrastructure investments.
- Denied the low-income rate proposal, as it violates KRS 278.170(1).
Water Service Kentucky is owned by Chicago-based Corix Regulated Utilities, Inc. and distributes and sells water to more than 6,000 Kentucky consumers in Bell and Hickman Counties.
