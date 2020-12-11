Union City vs. Lake County girls basketball double-header postponed

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - The Union City at Lake County basketball games scheduled for Saturday night, December 12 will now be boys only.
According to Union City schools, the Lady Falcons’ squad is reportedly quarantined due to COVID-19, meaning they are not able to play the first game. The doubleheader was originally scheduled for Dec. 8, then moved to Dec. 14 and then Saturday.
A new date for the girls’ game has not been set.
The boys’ contest is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets will be available for $6 each at the door.
UC’s girls are scheduled to play Friday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. at McKenzie. The Tornado boys will not play.
