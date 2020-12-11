S7HD reports 1 new COVID-19 related death, 64 new cases

By Ashley Smith | December 11, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 5:00 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department is reporting one more Massac County COVID-19 related death, and 64 new cases.

Alexander County has nine new cases, Hardin County has two new cases, Johnson County has 16 new cases, Massac County has four new cases, Pope County has five new cases, Pulaski County has seven new cases, and Union County has 21 new cases.

Out of the 4,055 total positive cases in the region, 56 people have died, and 1,392 are currently active.

