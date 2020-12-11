Rain likely tonight, turning cooler Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. Widespread rain is moving across the Heartland and will be with us for most of the night. We could have a few rumbles of thunder as well but severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will be running well above average for this time of the year. Lows by tomorrow morning will range from the lower 40s far west to the upper 50s far east.
Saturday will see partly sunny skies early with clouds increasing during the afternoon hours. It will be much cooler with temperatures falling through the 40s by the afternoon hours. Gusty northwesterly winds will produce wind chill readings in the 30s.
More light rain will move towards the Heartland Late Sunday. We will likely see a few areas with a rain snow mix Sunday night. Right now this does not appear to be a major impact as temperatures will be at or slightly above freezing when the precipitation falls.
