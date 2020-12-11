Rain likely tonight, turning cooler Saturday

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. Widespread rain is moving across the Heartland and will be with us for most of the night. We could have a few rumbles of thunder as well but severe weather is not expected. Temperatures will be running well above average for this time of the year. Lows by tomorrow morning will range from the lower 40s far west to the upper 50s far east.