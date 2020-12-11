PPE, janitorial supply distribution hub opens in Mt. Vernon, Ill.

MT. VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - Pike Systems, Inc. announced it has opened a new personal protective equipment (PPE) distribution hub and learning center in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
The new 98,000 square foot facility opened on Friday, December 11.
The building will be used as a warehouse and distribution center for commercial and institutional cleaning products and PPEs used by education, healthcare and industrial industries. These include schools, hospitals and clinics, hotels, manufacturers and professional cleaning contractors.
Mayor John Lewis said choosing to open the new facility in Mt. Vernon is ideal.
“The infrastructure of our community and location in relation to the interstates make Mt. Vernon the perfect place for a regional distribution hub and learning center,” said Mayor Lewis. “We look forward to Pike being an active and integral part of the Mt. Vernon community.”
In addition to distributing their products, Pike Systems said their business partners can use the facility for continuing education and meetings.
“The opening of the Mt. Vernon distribution hub and learning center will allow Pike Systems to more efficiently enhance services to existing customers in northern Illinois, while providing access to new markets in central and southern Illinois,” stated Pike System President and CEO Carolyn Quinn. “In the future, we also hope to open our doors to local businesses and partners as meeting and event space.”
Jefferson County leaders said the new hub will create jobs in southern Illinois.
“The Pike Systems expansion is a big win for the entire region,” said Jefferson County Development Corporation Executive Director Tony Iriti. “I am proud that Pike choose to invest here and offer jobs for the community. I am excited about this partnership and the positive impact it will have for the region.”
More details on the opening of Pike Systems new distribution hub will be revealed on Monday, Dec. 15.
Pike Systems is an independent, woman-owned business headquartered in Montgomery, Ill.
