Possible toy shortage leading to Holiday season

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you are having trouble finding the gifts on your child’s Christmas wishlist, it may be because of a possible toy shortage.
“I’ve been placing orders, reorders, since Thanksgiving,” said Christine Keeney, inventory buyer for Jack and Josie’s Toy Store in Marion.
If you have little one at home, toy store owners advise you shop early, as items are quickly leaving the shelves
In past years, one order could carry them through Christmas, this year they’ve made several orders for more toys.
“We have a catalog, and probably about 10-15 items in the catalog are gone and I cannot get them in. So, I’m hoping to get items all the way through next week,” said Keeney.
Keeney said there is not an exact reason as to why items are selling so quick. “There are shortages and shipping issues, and some are not going to make it in time, so it’s a combination truly.”
“The shipping delays and then people just being cognoscente of COVID going on, and wanting to get out and feel as safe as possible while shopping,” said Jocelyn Anderson.
Jocelyn Anderson is the owner of Bloom in Cape Girardeau
Anderson believes, despite the pandemic, parents still want to make this Christmas memorable for their kids and family.
“The sense of really understanding the value of the community and their family, and the hopes that we’ll all be able to get together for Christmas safely,” said Anderson.
“So many people have been at home and they’re needing more things to do, they’re wanting to brighten the holidays up, and they’re just trying to give them more for a little more joy,” said Keeney
Keeney said if you are not comfortable shopping in stores, to shop early online.
