Pandemic adds to influx of holiday packages

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s that time of year again to ship holiday gifts in hopes they arrive by Christmas.
“This week has definitely been peak moments, but we love the fact that there are more people walking through our doors this year,” said Brandy Johnson, owner of The UPS Store in Sikeston.
She estimates a 30 percent increase in shipping packages in 2020 compared to previous years.
“People know that there’s more online traffic, more packages that are being shipped and they seem to be coming in earlier than normal,” Johnson said.
She said her staff is prepared. “We love it, we love the fact that we’re able to help.”
She said she also expects the high volume of packages to continue through January.
“We want them to know we’re not only there for their shipping needs but also for their return needs,” she said. “We anticipate this year being a higher number for those returns as well”
Mark Inglett is the strategic communications specialist for the U.S. postal service. He said hiring additional seasonal workers is a big help during peak season.
“We train them, we make sure they’re well trained and they’re prepared. We’ve got extra transportation. We’re prepared for this, this is going to be a historic mailing event, this is unprecedented volumes we’re seeing,” Inglett said.
That’s why he suggests you don’t wait.
“We’re just asking folks please go ahead and mail your packages right now, get them in ahead of time then you can relax and enjoy the holidays as well and we’ll take care of business for you,” he said.
