Missouri Department of Conservation sets 2021 hunting seasons dates
The Missouri Department of Conservation has set the 2021 deer and turkey hunting seasons. (Source: Dan Stark)
By Ashley Smith | December 11, 2020 at 3:24 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 3:24 PM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation has set the 2021 deer and turkey hunting seasons.

2021 Spring and fall turkey hunting dates:

  • Spring Youth Portion: April 10 and 11
  • Regular Spring Turkey Season: April 19 through May 9
  • Fall Firearms Turkey Season: Oct. 1 - 31

2021 – 2022 Archery deer and turkey hunting dates:

  • Sept. 15 through Nov. 12 and Nov. 24 through Jan. 15, 2022

2021 - 2022 Firearms deer hunting dates:

  • Firearms Deer Early Youth Portion: Oct. 30-31
  • Firearms Deer November Portion: Nov. 13 - 23
  • Firearms Deer Late Youth Portion: Nov. 26 - 28
  • Firearms Deer Antlerless Portion: Dec. 4 - 12
  • Firearms Deer Alternative Methods Portion: Dec. 25 - Jan. 4, 2022
