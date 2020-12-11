Missouri Department of Conservation sets 2021 hunting seasons dates

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation has set the 2021 deer and turkey hunting seasons.
2021 Spring and fall turkey hunting dates:
- Spring Youth Portion: April 10 and 11
- Regular Spring Turkey Season: April 19 through May 9
- Fall Firearms Turkey Season: Oct. 1 - 31
2021 – 2022 Archery deer and turkey hunting dates:
- Sept. 15 through Nov. 12 and Nov. 24 through Jan. 15, 2022
2021 - 2022 Firearms deer hunting dates:
- Firearms Deer Early Youth Portion: Oct. 30-31
- Firearms Deer November Portion: Nov. 13 - 23
- Firearms Deer Late Youth Portion: Nov. 26 - 28
- Firearms Deer Antlerless Portion: Dec. 4 - 12
- Firearms Deer Alternative Methods Portion: Dec. 25 - Jan. 4, 2022
