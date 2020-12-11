Mild and Cloudy Morning

Mild temperatures this morning in the 40s with a few isolated upper 30s. Clouds and southerly winds are increasing allowing it to be warmer. The first half of today will be cloudy but dry. As we head into the afternoon, scattered light rain will develop with widespread rain taking over by tonight. A few rumbles of thunder can occur, but no severe weather in anticipated. Gusty southerly winds between 20-30mph will pick up during the late afternoon and early evening ahead of the cold front. High temps today will be in the upper 50s north to mid 60s south.