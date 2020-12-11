Lutheran Family and Children’s Services of Missouri host virtual holiday home tour

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many holiday traditions are looking different this year, and that includes the Annual Holiday Home Tour in Cape Girardeau.
Regional Development Officer Christy O’Neal said, “We had to change to virtual this year.”
It’s an event to raise money for services they provide such as mental health.
“Normally in the past our homeowners have literally opened up their homes,” she said.
Due to COVID-19, instead of walking through the doors of several houses, you can enjoy each one right from your cell phone.
“They will get a link and we actually have a host that is walking through the homes and talking about the homeowners,” she said.
O’Neal said this year they are calling on the community more than ever, “We have been hit very hard with our tax credit program’s we’ve had from the state, the state took those away.”
She said there is a dire need to help clients right now. “Since March, our calls for help have increased by 300 percent.”
Judy Cantoni is one of seven homeowners a part of the tour.
“I want to support nonprofits in our communities, and I know firsthand because of the work they do how desperate organizations have because of lack of funding,” Cantoni said.
While you may be getting a tiny glimpse of her house, she hopes this is a tease to get people to tune in and donate.
“Participation will be a fun thing to do during the season that has not been an option for several of the fundraising events that we are used to having in our community,” she concluded.
To Register Click here: http://lfcsmo.org/2020holidaytour/
