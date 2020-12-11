Library receives grant to expand broadband to rural Bollinger Co.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. (KFVS) - The Bollinger County Library has received a $25,000 grant to expand internet connectivity in rural areas of the county.
Missouri Care Inc., an Anthem company, awarded the library the award to help fill a funding gap not covered by federal money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Bollinger County Library said the grant will allow them to install larger routers and antennas with continued data before the allotted CARES Act funds expire in June.
Currently, the library has 10 public-access Wi-Fi hotspots in the outlying areas of the county, which are being used but have limited service.
“I’m so thankful to Missouri Care for providing this grant to Bollinger County to help fund mobile hotspots for Wi-Fi,” said Senator-elect Holly Rehder. “Rural broadband is incredibly lacking, yet our need is greater than ever with so many now having to work and be educated from home. We simply cannot get by with the status quo any longer. Missouri Care’s willingness to get involved in our communities, roll-up their sleeves and help with solutions is tremendous. I cannot be more grateful.”
The expansion of broadband access in Bollinger County will strengthen distance learning needs.
Missouri Care also believes the greater access to mobile Wi-Fi hotspots will give residents flexible healthcare.
“This grant will provide our rural communities with resources to stay connected, promote health and wellness, and enable emotional and social support,” said Jeff Davis, Missouri Care Interim President. “If rural patients have a good internet connection, they can expand their options for medical services and specialists while also saving time and money.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.