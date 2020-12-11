KY Teachers Advisory Council discusses in-person learning return

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Teachers across the Commonwealth are weighing in on a possible return to in-person classes.
The Teachers Advisory Council met with Education Commissioner Jason Glass.
Council representatives say they believe the majority of Kentucky teachers want to be back in the classroom, but Commissioner Glass says there is no way to know when the right time for that return will be.
Glass is set to meet with Governor Andy Beshear Friday to discuss when in-person learning could resume.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.