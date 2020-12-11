Kentucky positivity rate drops below 9%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The positivity rate in Kentucky has dropped to 9%, after the eight straight day of decreases.
As of 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11, there has been 3,691 new cases in the state, 22 new death, with 1,717 currently hospitalized.
432 people are currently in ICUs for COVID-19, with 253 on ventilators.
Top counties with the most positive cases today are: Jefferson, Fayette, Kenton, Boone, Pulaski, Warren and Hardin.
“These numbers are still high and we are still watching for any increases related to the Thanksgiving holiday, but we are making progress in our fight against this invisible enemy,” said Gov. Beshear. “I hope this gives everyone the courage and grit to keep going, to keep doing what we know is right, things like wearing a mask and staying socially distant, because we know they are working.”
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.