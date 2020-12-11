Hardin, Ky. pair arrested after disturbance call

HARDIN, Ky. (KFVS) - A western Kentucky pair was arrested after a disturbance call.
James “Ricky” Borders, 64, of Hardin, was charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, discharge firearm/other device across public road, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of controlled substance - first degree, first offense - meth, drug paraphernalia - buy/possession and public intoxication - controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
Tracy L. Scott, 48, of Hardin, was charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree - first offense - meth, drug paraphernalia - buy/possession and failure to notify address change to department of transportation.
On Thursday afternoon, December 10, Kentucky State Police troopers and Marshall County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a man armed with a handgun and a long gun, walking down Allison Road in the Hardin community of Marshall County.
Troopers say they found Borders on Allison Road and ordered him to drop his weapons. They said he complied and told officers he was trying to shoot and kill the “creatures that captured Sheriff Eddie McGuire.”
According to KSP, Borders was under the influence of a substance, but told officers his address.
At the home, they said they were met by Tracy Scott. They said she was also under the influence of a substance.
A search of the home revealed suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, along with multiple rifles and handguns inside a safe. An additional handgun was found in plain view inside the home.
Further investigation revealed Borders is a convicted felon.
Borders and Scott were arrested and taken to the Marshall County Detention Center.
