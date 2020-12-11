Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 briefing at 2:30 p.m.

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a briefing on Illinois’ response to COVID-19 at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, December 11.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 11,101 new COVID-19 cases and 196 additional deaths on Thursday.
In southern Illinois, nine residents lost their battle with the virus.
Currently, there are 5,138 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Illinois. Of these patients, 1,081 are in the ICU and 606 are on ventilators.
The state’s positivity rate is 11.4 percent.
A total of 823,531 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois, including 13,861 deaths.
Currently, 11,481,848 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state.
