Free cloth masks available to Franklin County, Ill. citizens

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin County Emergency Management Agency is offering free cloth masks to all county residents in an effort to continue to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
The agency said it will have more than 20,000 cloth face masks available to the public, free of charge. They were provided to the county at no cost by Southern Illinois Baptist Disaster Relief, Illinois Baptist Association and Illinois Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.
“As COVID-19 illness and deaths continue to rise in Franklin County, I am encouraging those who need a face mask to visit one of our distribution sites to obtain one,” said Director of Emergency Management Ryan M. Buckingham. “As we gather together to celebrate with our family and friends this holiday season, let’s also keep in mind the simple things we can do to reduce our risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19.”
You can go to any of the following locations to pick up a packet of five free face masks:
- Benton City Hall - 1403 S. Main St., Benton, Ill.
- Benton/West City Ministerial Alliance - 302 S. Main St., Benton, Ill.
- Buckner Village Hall - 200 E. Main St., Buckner, Ill.
- Christopher City Hall - 208 N. Thomas St., Christopher, Ill.
- Franklin County Housing Authority Office - West Frankfort (housing residents only)
- Logan Village Hall - 6342 Main St., Logan, Ill.
- Royalton Village Hall - 311 S. Main St., Royalton, Ill.
- Sesser City Hall - 302 W. Franklin St., Sesser, Ill.
- Thompsonville Village Hall - 21230 Division St., Thompsonville, Ill.
- West City Police Department - 201 S. Browning St., West City, Ill.
- West Frankfort City Hall - 605 W. Main St., West Frankfort, Ill.
- Zeigler City Hall - 301 Church St., Zeigler, Ill.
The agency said it plans on setting up more locations in the future.
