Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Dept. reports 87 new cases of COVID-19, 1 additional death

FRANKLIN-WILLIAMSON COUNTIES, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death on Friday, December 11.
The newly reported death was a woman in her 90s from Williamson County.
A summary of the cases includes:
Williamson County
- New cases - 55
- Additional deaths - 1
- Total cases - 4,365
- Total deaths - 90
Franklin County
- New cases - 32
- Additional deaths - 0
- Total cases - 2,599
- Total deaths - 31
The positive cases are currently being isolated. They include:
Williamson County
- Females - one toddler, one under 10, seven in their 20s, six in their 30s, two in their 40s, three in their 50s, four in their 60s and one in their 80s
- Males - one toddler, one under 10, seven teenagers, five in their 20s, five in their 30s, three in their 40s, one in their 50s, five in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s
Franklin County
- Females - three teenagers, six in their 20s, two in their 30s, two in their 40s, three in their 50s and two in their 60s
- Males - one toddler, one under 10, seven teenagers, five in their 20s, five in their 30s, three in their 40s, one in their 50s, five in their 60s, one in their 70s and one in their 80s
As of Friday, the health department reported a total of 50,425 negative tests results in the region.
Currently, there are a total of 4,365 positive cases in Williamson County, including a total of 90 deaths and 2,240 recoveries. There are a total of 2,599 positive cases in Franklin County, including 31 total deaths and 1,313 total recoveries.
