First-ever bear hunt in Mo. moves forward with commission approval

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Conservation Commission gave its final approval for the state’s first-ever black bear hunting season.
The commission finalized the hunting season framework and regulations at its open meeting on Friday, December 11 in Jefferson City.
The approved framework limits any further bear hunting to areas of southern Missouri and restricts bear hunting to Missouri residents only.
The next step will be the Missouri Department of Conservation presenting recommendations to the commission in the spring for a potential initial permit quota and harvest quota. If quotas are set, Missouri residents will be able to apply in May 2021 for an October 2021 fall hunt.
MDC proposed a limited and highly restrictive black bear hunting season following several years of public comment.
You can click here to read more about the hunting framework, permit process and bear background.
According to MDC, over the last 50 years bear numbers in Missouri have increased significantly. As of Friday, they said the state is home to between 540 and 840 black bears with bear range in the state expanding.
MDC research showed that Missouri bear numbers are currently increasing each year by about 9 percent. At that rate, they say the state’s bear population is expected to double in less than 10 years.
Additionally, Missouri’s bear population is connected to a larger bear population in the surrounding states of Arkansas and Oklahoma, both of which have established bear hunting seasons.
